Major ‘Drive By’ fund-raising appeal in Donegal this weekend

This year in Letterkenny, St. Vincent de Paul will be helping almost 700 families. Christmas time is particularly busy with many families being forced to prioritise between food, fuel and
presents.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there were very few church collections during 2020 and other fund-raising activities were also curtailed.
As a result, St Vincent de Paul are now urgently in need of money so it can continue to assist families that need our help. A spokesperson outlined what they want people to do.
"We have organised a ‘Drive By’ fund-raising appeal to be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12 between 11.30am and 4.30pm. Volunteers will be available to accept donations at the
following locations:
-Pinehill Industrial Estate, Mountain Top
-St. Euan’s GAA Club, Ballyraine
-Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee
"We are asking that people donate either cash or vouchers for local businesses - no food or clothes due to restrictions. All monies collected will be distributed locally and in time for Christmas.
"People in Letterkenny have always been very supportive of the St. Vincent de Paul and we look forward to your continued support in this difficult year for everyone," said the spokesperson
