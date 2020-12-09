People across Donegal waken to a cold and frosty morning however it should be warmer this afternoon

It certainly is a cold and frosty morning in Donegal and early morning drivers ought to be aware that there are icy patches on the road. However, frost and ice will clear during the morning as cloud thickens from the west and southerly winds freshen.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in by late morning, persisting throughout the afternoon and evening. After a very cold start temperatures by late afternoon will range 5 to 7 degrees which is somewhat warmer than it has been lately.

Tonight

It will be cloudy and damp overnight with patchy rain and drizzle. Some mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with mostly light, variable winds.