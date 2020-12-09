People across Donegal waken to a cold and frosty morning however it should be warmer this afternoon

Contact
A cold morning across Donegal
It certainly is a cold and frosty morning in Donegal and early morning drivers ought to be aware that there are icy patches on the road. However, frost and ice will clear during the morning as cloud thickens from the west and southerly winds freshen.
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in by late morning, persisting throughout the afternoon and evening. After a very cold start temperatures by late afternoon will range 5 to 7 degrees which is somewhat warmer than it has been lately.
2/2. The afternoon and evening will be cloudy and damp nationwide with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. After a cold start temperatures by late afternoon will range 5 to 9 degrees. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/72aZMps1Ix— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2020
Tonight
It will be cloudy and damp overnight with patchy rain and drizzle. Some mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with mostly light, variable winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Interruptions to supply have been experienced in areas including Glencolmcille, Málainn Mhóir, Málainn Beag and surrounding areas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.