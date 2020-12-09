Contact

Up to nine shots fired at a house in Derry in overnight attack

No one injured in 'reckless' attack

No injuries were reported as a result of the gun attack

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives in Derry investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in the Rossdowney Drive area of the city on Tuesday night are appealing for witnesses.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gun attack which was reported to police at around 11.10pm.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: "It's believed, at this time, up to nine shots were fired at a property, one of which went through the living room window.

"Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time of this violent attack, which can only be described as completely reckless. It is fortunate we are not dealing with a very different outcome where someone could have been seriously injured, or worse. 

"The very fact the gunman thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack.  Anyone who can help us identify the dangerous individual/individuals  involved is asked to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1983 of 08/12/20."

