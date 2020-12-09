DONEGAL SHOPPERS! Apple juice batch recalled due to presence of toxic contaminant

Contact
Apple juice recalled due to contaminant
Castlewood Farm is recalling the above batch of its Organic Apple Juice due to an elevated level of patulin.
Patulin is a toxic contaminant produced naturally by a number of moulds found in and on fruit.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Nature Of Danger:
While patulin does not present an immediate risk to consumers, its presence is unacceptable and long-term consumption could cause an effect on human health. If consumed in large quantities over a period of time, patulin may cause damage to the immune system, nervous system and gastrointestinal tract.
Action Required:
Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold. Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batch.
Implicated Batch:
Product: Castlewood Farm Organic Apple Juice
Pack size: 750ml
Batch Code: Best Before October 2021
Country Of Origin: Ireland
