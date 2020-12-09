Well known retired dental surgeon Dr Pat McEniff has died

Contact
The late Dr Pat McEniff was a native of Bundoran
The death has taken place of Dr Pat McEniff, from Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.
A native of Bundoran, he was best known as a dentist with offices in Ballyshannon and Enniskillen.
He was a brother of 1992 All Ireland winning manager, Brian McEniff and is the father of Dungloe based GP, Dr Darragh McEniff.
One of his other brothers, the late Cllr Sean McEniff was Ireland's longest serving councillor and Fianna Fáil politician, until his death in 2017.
The late Pat McEniff was a playing member of the Bundoran GAA club in his earlier days, and picked up a Donegal GAA junior football championship with the club in 1960.
Deceased was also a former captain of the Bundoran Golf Club, of which he was a very active member, over the decades.
He was known for his sharp encyclopaedic memory for dates and faces.
Some years back, he penned a book of fiction, Thelma's People, which was well received locally.
His funeral details were still being finalised at the time of publication.
He is survived by his wife Maureen and four children - Patrick, Darragh, Nessa and Emer.
