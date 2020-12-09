Contact

45-year-old Irishman wanted in America for attempting to entice a child for indecent purposes

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 45-year-old Irishman is wanted in America where he has been convicted of attempting to entice a child for indecent purposes.

Martin Jude Wall is wanted by the Chatham County Sheriff's office in Georgia after he allegedly breached the conditions of his release by fleeing to Ireland.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested Wall on Tuesday.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: "This significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime in partnership with USA authorities represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice."

Wall, who is an Irish citizen, was convicted following a "sting" operation. He believed he was contacting a 13-year-old girl when in fact he was dealing with law enforcement. He was convicted but released on various conditions and is alleged to have breached those conditions by absconding to Ireland. He is on the sex offenders' register in Savannah where he is listed as "homeless".

Wall appeared before the High Court this week and was remanded in custody until a hearing on Wednesday 20th January 2021.

