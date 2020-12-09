Contact

Deputy's office in Gaoth Dobhair is inundated with frustrated callers who cannot access high-speed braodband

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

With more and more people working at home due to the current pandemic a Donegal-based TD has asked for an urgent update on the timelines for the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan in the county.

Speaking today, Wednesday, Deputy Pearse Doherty said:“With more people in Donegal working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sinn Féin offices in Donegal are inundated with frustrated homeowners who cannot access high-speed broadband from their homes. In this day and age, this is unacceptable.”

He said that he and his Sinn Féin colleagues have raised this issue with the relevant agencies and the Minister numerous times over the years and the answer is always that the National Broadband Plan will solve the issue.

"The people of Donegal are still waiting on that to be fully rolled out and their patience is understandably wearing thin. Today, I have asked the Minister for Communications for an update on timelines for the county in relation to the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan. People need to know when they can expect to have access. We cannot have Donegal residents simply living in hope. Once I have answers, I will of course share these with the people of Donegal.”

