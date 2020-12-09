James Doherty of Donegal’s Sliabh Liag Distillers announced as vice-chair of Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey

Contact
The founder of Sliabh Liag Distillery in Donegal, James Doherty
The founder of Sliabh Liag Distillery in Donegal, James Doherty, has been announced as vice-
chairman of Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey Association, the all-island representative body for the Irish
whiskey industry. The association also announced John Quinn as its new chairman.
John Quinn is global brand ambassador with Tullamore D.E.W., part of the William Grant & Sons
portfolio of premium brands. John has over 40 years’ experience in the Irish whiskey industry and is
widely regarded as one of the leading brand and category communicators in the industry. John was
inducted into the Whiskey magazine World Hall of Fame in 2019 and succeeds David Stapleton as
chairman.
Commenting on his election as chairman, John stated: “It is a privilege to have been selected to
serve in this important role and I look forward to leading Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey at a critical
time for the industry.
“My priority will remain to protect the integrity of the Irish Whiskey category, as well as continuing
to promote it globally.
“I’m delighted to be working with James Doherty as vice-chair; we will all benefit from his extensive
industry experience. We’re looking forward to working together to continue the association’s
mission to support its members across the entire Irish Whiskey sector as we begin recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic.”
James stated: “With the fantastic rise in Irish whiskey of recent years it is a privilege to be working in
the industry at this time. The next phase of growth will be really exciting and with it an even greater
need to ensure the standards and integrity of the industry rise to meet the challenges that come
with that success. I am really looking forward to working closely with the association team and
supporting John in delivering for the industry”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.