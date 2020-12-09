James Doherty of Donegal’s Sliabh Liag Distillers announced as vice-chair of Drinks Ireland | Irish Whiskey

The founder of Sliabh Liag Distillery in Donegal, James Doherty, has been announced as vice-

chairman of Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey Association, the all-island representative body for the Irish

whiskey industry. The association also announced John Quinn as its new chairman.

John Quinn is global brand ambassador with Tullamore D.E.W., part of the William Grant & Sons

portfolio of premium brands. John has over 40 years’ experience in the Irish whiskey industry and is

widely regarded as one of the leading brand and category communicators in the industry. John was

inducted into the Whiskey magazine World Hall of Fame in 2019 and succeeds David Stapleton as

chairman.

Commenting on his election as chairman, John stated: “It is a privilege to have been selected to

serve in this important role and I look forward to leading Drinks Ireland|Irish Whiskey at a critical

time for the industry.

“My priority will remain to protect the integrity of the Irish Whiskey category, as well as continuing

to promote it globally.

“I’m delighted to be working with James Doherty as vice-chair; we will all benefit from his extensive

industry experience. We’re looking forward to working together to continue the association’s

mission to support its members across the entire Irish Whiskey sector as we begin recovery from the

coronavirus pandemic.”

James stated: “With the fantastic rise in Irish whiskey of recent years it is a privilege to be working in

the industry at this time. The next phase of growth will be really exciting and with it an even greater

need to ensure the standards and integrity of the industry rise to meet the challenges that come

with that success. I am really looking forward to working closely with the association team and

supporting John in delivering for the industry”