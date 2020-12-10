A dry and fresh morning across Donegal but showers expected later

People across the county are waking up to a dry, crisp and fresh morning. The persistent rain and drizzle which has been here from the beginning of the week has cleared. The mist and fog patches have also cleared. However, outbreaks of persistent rain will extend from the west this afternoon and evening. It will become windy, with fresh to strong southerly winds with maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight

Rain will clear from the west during the evening and early night, with clear spells and scattered showers following. Southerly winds will ease, decreasing mostly light to moderate. Minimum temperatures will be between 5 to 7 degrees.