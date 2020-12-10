A dry and fresh morning across Donegal but showers expected later

Contact
People across the county are waking up to a dry, crisp and fresh morning. The persistent rain and drizzle which has been here from the beginning of the week has cleared. The mist and fog patches have also cleared. However, outbreaks of persistent rain will extend from the west this afternoon and evening. It will become windy, with fresh to strong southerly winds with maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
Mainly dry this morning, with patches of mist, drizzle & fog clearing. Rain will extend from the Atlantic during the afternoon & early evening, with freshening southerly winds. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will follow later. Maximum temperatures 7 to 11°C. pic.twitter.com/rjyLVrRZRW— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 10, 2020
Tonight
Rain will clear from the west during the evening and early night, with clear spells and scattered showers following. Southerly winds will ease, decreasing mostly light to moderate. Minimum temperatures will be between 5 to 7 degrees.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.