Advice from a Donegal hairdresser who says it will change your life at Christmas

People are opting for the long bob this season which can be scooped back into a bun

Fionnuala McGovern

Hello Donegal and beyond,
We hairdressers have reopened as most of you know. I am loving being back at work and doing what I do best.  It’s kind of dark going to work and it’s also kind of dark as I leave work. I am doing 6-day weeks to get everyone seen to.
I had a couple of makeovers which is always a pleasure. I love to change it up.
Pictured this week is Sally from www.welltold.ie. She needed a new style so I chose this easy to maintain LOB, which is a Bob that has a longer front.
The beauty of this cut is that you can still stick it up when needed. We changed the colour but kept the underneath dark so no stripes when in a casual bun. This is a fun hair -do.
When I was off I spent some time doing my salon decorations before I re-opened.

Getting the lights on the tree without a row
I do these balls every year. I find they have a calming effect. When the hairdryers are going they move gently. I also got a new artificial tree. Which with the help of my daughter we got the lights on, without having a row.
Why did the events of the day go so easily when we were dealing with Christmas lights? The lights normally go into one big bundle and it takes the patience of a saint, or two, to unravel them the following year. When you do unravel them some of the bulbs are out. Last year, I wrapped the fairy lights around a shoe box so this year they were easy to sort. That is this year’s tip. It will change your life. Just watch those fairy lights unravel. So until next week, I hope you get that Christmas feeling of peace and generosity.
Let’s appreciate what we have and give to those who have less. That’s what Christmas is all about really.

