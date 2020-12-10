Revealed: Winners at the Raphoe Livestock Mart annual Christmas shows and sales

The Raphoe Livestock Mart annual Christmas Shows and sales were held on Friday, December 4, and Monday, December 7 under the new regulations regarding Covid-19 for Level 3.

There was a keen interest in all stock at both sales with the support of local butchers, factory agents, exporters, breeders and online bidding also contributing to the shows' success.

Thanks are extended to everyone who supported the sales, the exhibitors and purchasers and the judges on their professionalism and all who gave donations on the day which amounted to €700 which will be divided between the Donegal Hospice and Foyle Hospice. The mart would like to thank everyone for their generosity.

2O21 will mark a milestone for Raphoe Livestock Mart as it will celebrate 60 years in business.

RESULTS OF FATSTOCK SHOW SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th, 2O2O

CLASS 1, BEST FAT COW. 1st- Jonathan Mc Carron and purchased by an exporter from Northern Ireland. 2nd, Conor Mc Gee and purchased by an exporter from Northern Ireland’ 3rd, Conor Mc Gee and purchased by Kilcadden Livestock Exporters

CLASS 2, HOUSEWIFE'S CHOICE UNDER 60O KGS. 1st, Edwin Graham and purchased by EWS Donegal Town; 2nd, Christian Wilson and purchased by EWS Donegal Town; 3rd, Joshua Miller and purchased by Kilcadden Livestock Exporters.

CLASS 3, BEST HEIFER. 1st, and Champion Heifer of the Show exhibited by Clive Stevenson and purchased by Christian Wilson. 2nd, Samuel Scott and purchased by Pat McLean; 3rd, Joshua Miller and purchased by Shane McGinley.

1st and Champion Bullock of the Show and Supreme Champion of the Show exhibited by Fergal Flanagan and Brian Dyer and purchased by J C Farms

Second and Reserve Champion of the Show exhibited by Bobby Patterson and purchased by an exporter from Northern Ireland; 3rd, - Paul Mc Padden and purchased by Robert Wauchope

RESULTS OF CHRISTMAS LAMB SHOW DECEMBER 7th, 2O2O

Texel Cross Class 1st and Champion Lambs of the Show exhibited by Glenn Mc Connell and purchased by Mc Carron Butchers; 2nd and Reserve Champion Lambs of the Show exhibited by Gordon Crockett and purchased by Mc Carron Butchers; 3rd prize winners exhibited by Glenn Mc Connell and purchased by EWS Butchers;

Suffolk Cross Class. 1st prize winners exhibited by Daniel Harkin and purchased by Ciaran's Butchers; 2nd prize winners exhibited by Kieran Bradley and purchased by Stewart Thompson; 3rd prize winners exhibited by Raymond Patton and purchased by Christian Wilson.