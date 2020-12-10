Contact

Donegal invited to tune in to Human Rights and Arts Festival

Donegal invited to tune in to Human Rights and Arts Festival

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal people are being invited to tune in to  the Arts and Human Rights Festival 2020.

The annual event, which is being co-organised by Children in Crossfire; Amnesty International: Foyle Group; Frontline Defenders; and Eden Place Arts Centre, Derry, is celebrating its fourth year in existence, is being hosted online due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The Arts and Human Rights Festival launch will take place today (Thursday, December 10), which is internationally recognised Human Rights Day.

Speaking to Donegal Live, event co-organiser, Judi Logue said: “The Festival will open with a screening of 'Windows on the World' followed by a live question and answer session with co-writer and producer, Robert Mailer Anderson. The screening will take place at 8.30pm.

“On Saturday (December 12) at 12.00 noon, there will be a 'Comics for Social Change' live workshop with artist Jon Stack. Jon is an artist based in the US and UK. He has published comics about the history of oil in Iraq and the plight of Syrian refugees in Turkey. His recent publications include 'La Lucha', a story of human rights defenders in Mexico and 'Windows on the World', a collaboration with writer Robert Mailer Anderson.

“Participants in the workshop will learn how to construct a narrative, the ethical considerations when making a comic about human rights and tips on comic making.

“Young comic enthusiasts are invited to participate in 'Comics for Social Change' with Jon. The pre-recorded workshop will be online from Thursday, December 10 at 12 noon until Thursday, December 17. Jon will take young people on a journey through the graphic novel, in which present day environmental activists are the superheroes. Participants will learn how to create storylines, as well as tips and techniques on comic drawing,” said Judi Logue.

The full programme of events in Derry Arts and Human Rights Festival 2020 can be seen at: www.derryhumanrightsfestival.org  The links to the events taking place will be going live tomorrow (Thursday). Events are free of charge and all are welcome.



