Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Christmas comes early to Burt

Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 Calendar hits the shelves

Christmas comes early to Burt

Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 Calendar hits the shelves

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

“It's a Christmas miracle” was how one of the elves involved in producing the Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 calendar described recent events in the parish.

At the start on November, Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar co-compiler, Kathleen Grant, announced that she and her right-hand woman, Lily Elder, would be unable to produce the sought-after item due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Fast forward a month and the Calendar elves have been busy in Burt and the calendar is going on sale later this week.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Kathleen said: “The Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 Calendar will be available this week from local shops or from the following: Colette: 0863773671, Lily: 07971431305, Kevin: 0866075077 and Kathleen and Breige Grant: 074 9368373 / 0863931426 or email: kathleengrantburt@gmail.com.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the general public for their support in the past and their continued support for these worthy causes. I also extend sincere appreciation to the local business fraternity for their sponsorship and continued help in selling the calendar and to the local media for their help with valued publicity. I must also acknowledge the fantastic help I have received from Lily Elder getting the Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar together every year since 2012.

“This year, with all of the Covid-19 restrictions, we thought it was going to be impossible to produce the 2021 Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar. When I put it up on Facebook, I had more than 100 comments from people telling me how much they were going to miss it. This was upsetting because I love the area I live in but I couldn't do anything about the situation.

“I am elated that the Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar is back on track. I am so excited. In one week we have the Calendar nearly ready to go. It is great news. The proceeds this year are going to Parish funds because of the year that has been in it,” said Kathleen.

Since it began in 2012, the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar has raised approximately €35,000 for various charities.

Explaining her motivation, Kathleen paid tribute to her mother. She recalled: “I always said I would do my best for charity. It goes back to my mother. My mother was left with eight children when my father died and we were only four and she struggled so much.

“We never went hungry because she was a very good manager and we had everything we needed on the farm at that time. But, I always said, 'I am going to help other people'. I love doing that. I have a great satisfaction out of helping other people.

“The Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar goes to Germany, America, France England,Scotland Wales, The North. Isn't that a wonderful thing?”

Wishing everyone in Donegal a “Happy 2021”, Kathleen promised that she would keep going on the charity front until all three churches in the Parish have webcams.

She added: “Anyone who wants to make a donation to Parish funds can also do so at Bank of Ireland, Fahan Parochial No 1 account.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie