Christmas comes early to Burt

“It's a Christmas miracle” was how one of the elves involved in producing the Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 calendar described recent events in the parish.

At the start on November, Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar co-compiler, Kathleen Grant, announced that she and her right-hand woman, Lily Elder, would be unable to produce the sought-after item due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Fast forward a month and the Calendar elves have been busy in Burt and the calendar is going on sale later this week.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Kathleen said: “The Burt, Inch and Fahan 2021 Calendar will be available this week from local shops or from the following: Colette: 0863773671, Lily: 07971431305, Kevin: 0866075077 and Kathleen and Breige Grant: 074 9368373 / 0863931426 or email: kathleengrantburt@gmail.com.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the general public for their support in the past and their continued support for these worthy causes. I also extend sincere appreciation to the local business fraternity for their sponsorship and continued help in selling the calendar and to the local media for their help with valued publicity. I must also acknowledge the fantastic help I have received from Lily Elder getting the Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar together every year since 2012.

“This year, with all of the Covid-19 restrictions, we thought it was going to be impossible to produce the 2021 Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar. When I put it up on Facebook, I had more than 100 comments from people telling me how much they were going to miss it. This was upsetting because I love the area I live in but I couldn't do anything about the situation.

“I am elated that the Burt, Inch and Fahan Calendar is back on track. I am so excited. In one week we have the Calendar nearly ready to go. It is great news. The proceeds this year are going to Parish funds because of the year that has been in it,” said Kathleen.

Since it began in 2012, the Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar has raised approximately €35,000 for various charities.

Explaining her motivation, Kathleen paid tribute to her mother. She recalled: “I always said I would do my best for charity. It goes back to my mother. My mother was left with eight children when my father died and we were only four and she struggled so much.

“We never went hungry because she was a very good manager and we had everything we needed on the farm at that time. But, I always said, 'I am going to help other people'. I love doing that. I have a great satisfaction out of helping other people.

“The Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar goes to Germany, America, France England,Scotland Wales, The North. Isn't that a wonderful thing?”

Wishing everyone in Donegal a “Happy 2021”, Kathleen promised that she would keep going on the charity front until all three churches in the Parish have webcams.

She added: “Anyone who wants to make a donation to Parish funds can also do so at Bank of Ireland, Fahan Parochial No 1 account.”