'Fahan to Bethlehem' a beautiful Christmas gift
A new book chronicling the history of Fahan Presbyterian Church in Inishowen has been published just in time for Christmas.
'Fahan to Bethlehem' covers 300 years in the life of the Meeting House at Cashel. It is a unique and informative book by JD Mc M Ferguson, who pored “through everything from scrapbook entries, minute book minutia, to historic events and a smattering of drama and intrigue”.
'Fahan to Bethlehem' should be of interest to many with a desire to learn about the culture and character of Inishowen, the North West and Ireland over the years.
Between the covers of 'Fahan to Bethlehem' readers will learn about the extensive history of Fahan Presbyterian Church. It covers the events that composed the three centuries between that first mention of a Presbyterian Meetinghouse at Cashel in 1719 and the final event of the 300th anniversary celebrations The Way to Bethlehem which took place in late December 2019.
Fahan to Bethlehem also records the life and times of the 16 ministers of the church, wills, stolen manses, unpaid ministers, emigration to New Zealand, benefactors, fundraising at home and in USA, a purse of sovereigns, art and artefacts. It is all beautifully presented in colour where appropriate.
'Fahan to Bethlehem' is great value at €15 / £15. To order a copy, please ring or text Sandra on 0044 7814291716 or contact: https://www.fahanchurch.org/history.htm
