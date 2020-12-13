Compulsory purchase process for Buncrana's Three School Campus Begins

The compulsory purchase process has commenced for the Three School Campus site in Buncrana.

The three schools involved in the Three School Campus project are Crana College and Irish medium primary and post-primary schools: Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha and Coláiste Chineál Eoghain.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed this week's publication of the public advertisement for the Crana College Campus this week.

Minister McConalogue said: “I welcome the publication of the public advertisement for the Three-School Campus site in Buncrana today.

“The advertisement follows a recent confirmation by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, that a compulsory purchase process has commenced to secure a site for the new campus.”

Minister McConalogue said that he would continue to raise, in government, the importance of development of the campus and the urgency of progress of the project for the local community.

He noted that the securing of a site is the first essential step in the process, and he is delighted that the announcement was made today.

Minister McConalogue added: “I made the progress of this project a clear priority for 2020 and I am delighted that it was reached this first important milestone.

“I thank Minister Foley, Donegal County Council, Donegal ETB and the Three-School Campus team for their efforts to progress this project” said the Minister.