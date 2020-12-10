Fears of Donegal hauliers alleviated due to NI protocol deal

Hauliers in Donegal have been assured that they will not suffer disruption in cross-border travel after the UK and EU reached agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Many of the concerns hauliers in the county had have been alleviated after the British government said on Tuesday it would remove clauses from the Internal Markets Bill that would break the treaty signed with the EU.

Shorter routes through the North to Dublin are used by most hauliers in the county. They have now received assurances from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogee that hauliers in the county crossing the border will not be subjected to checks from January 1.

The Irish Road Hauliers Association in Donegal said that prior to that announcement, hauliers were facing the prospects of checks when crossing the border.

George Mills, a Donegal member of the council of the Irish Road Hauliers Association, said border checks would have been inevitable for local hauliers if Tuesday’s agreement had not been reached.

“There was no alternative. The EU cannot leave a gaping 300km hole in the single market frontier,” he said.

“But for internal drivers, now there will be very little difference thankfully because the border will be the same as today.

“There was a threat there up until yesterday and we hope those premises are kept because promises are not always kept.

“Transiting the North to go from Donegal to Dublin will just be the same as it always was.”

There had been concerns about the movement of potatoes from Donegal across the border and on to Dublin, but assurances from the minister have alleviated those, he said.

“There would be a great difficulty if you were going into an EU country in any other part of Europe with anything that had a contaminant on it like soil. There would be very strict restrictions, but we have been assured that that will not happen going through Northern Ireland.”

Landbridge

Donegal hauliers generally use the landbridge to Europe, travelling through the UK. But new routes from Ireland to Dunkirk in France and Zeebrugge in Belgium have increased options meaning more hauliers can avoid expected delays on the cross-channel routes.

“Those will prove very attractive. Anything that connects us to mainland Europe is bound to be a big help,” Mr Mills said.

Although the ticket price to Europe will be more expensive, the cost will be similar to going through the UK and drivers will have had “a weekend break” on the 24-hour sailings, meaning they have more driving time available when they reach Europe.