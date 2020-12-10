Reopening of major Donegal road junction postponed

Contact
The reopening of the R262- Frosses road junction to the N56 which was due to take place tomorrow, Friday, December 11 has now been postponed until the evening of Monday, December 14.
Alternative routes:
• All normal traffic should be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road (Diversion route 1) via: N56, LP2863, LP2923, and LP1515.
• Larger HGV Traffic shall be diverted to the Ardara-Killybegs road N56 (Diversion route 2).
• Local diversion routes can also be used (i.e. the Cranny Road – LP1625, and the Frosses – Drimarone - Ballydevitt road – LP1685 & LP1845) however these diversions are for local light traffic only.
Motorists are advised to use Diversion Route 2 via the N56 during periods of snow and frost while the diversion is in place as this route is gritted as part of the council's winter maintenance programme.
