Worry at low uptake of children’s flu vaccine

Anti-vaccination influencers could be causing a low uptake in a new children’s flu vaccine which health officials are urging the public to take up to help protect communities, it has been claimed.

Doctors are calling on the public in Donegal to take up the nasal flu vaccine which is free for children aged between two and 12 before thousands of doses expire early in the new year.

The dual-threat of flu and coronavirus means health officials are urging the public to take up the new vaccine.

There has been a low uptake of the vaccine with one GP practice in Donegal saying that only 9% of its doses have been used.

Dr Cathriona Walsh, a HSE senior medical officer for immunology in the north west, said she believes the hesitancy in the uptake of the vaccine is due to the fact it is new.

Anti-vaccination influencers

Anti-vaccination influencers are also contributing to low uptake, she said.

“There might be pockets of areas where there is an influencer in an area who says, ‘well I won't’ have that’. That influencer can be very strong in preventing other people. While in other areas there is huge demand.

“But it varies from area to area. Where you have anti-vaccination influencers you can see huge dips in uptake.”

Although new in the Republic, the nasal vaccine has been used in the UK for years.

It is important that children are vaccinated because they are superspreaders of the flu, she said.

“If you got the flu, you are spreading it for a day before you get sick and for about five days afterwards, while children are spreading it for more than ten days. So they infect twice the number of people.

“If you get most children vaccinated, you will reduce the spread. You will get what we call herd immunity against the spread,” she said.

Combination of flu and Covid-19

The possible combination of flu and Covid-19 means it is important that as many people as possible are vaccinated, she said.

“There more people are vaccinated the safer our community will be.

“The big reason this year is because of coronavirus,” she said.

“This year we have coronavirus going around. If a person gets both flu and coronavirus at the same time, that’s not a nice combination for anyone. That’s hospitalisation straight away. Children are absolutely vital to this. Not just to protect them, but to protect everyone as well.”

Around 600,000 doses were bought by the HSE and distributed in October. Exact figures are not available but it is believed around a third have been used.

“There are GPs that have said that they wish the uptake was higher and some GPs have asked to go in and give it in the primary schools.”

Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh of the Millbrae surgery in Stranorllar said the surgery has around 1,500 patients between two and 12 but the uptake has only been 9%.

The practice has heavily promoted the vaccine and held the first clinic for it during the mid-term break, he said.

"There does not seem to be the knowledge or the desire for it amongst parents,” he said.

The last clinic only had eight people taking it up and it has only given out 129 of its 1,500 vaccines, he said.

“The uptake is very poor, and probably not enough to make a difference,” he said.

“Although there was a campaign [to promote it], I don't think people were really informed enough about it,” he said.

The doses of the vaccine in the practise only have a shelf life until late January.

“Realistically if they are not used before Christmas, the chances of them being used are slim,” he said.

“People get sick from flu. Forty children have died in Ireland in the last ten years from flu. Although those figures are small, it is a significant illness for children as well.”