Donegal companies and people urged to take up free suicide prevention training course

Ohana ZERO suicide, an Irish suicide prevention group whose goal is to reduce the suicide rate in the country, has officially launched its Twenty2Zero campaign to break the stigma associated with suicide and encourage open conversations.

Sports and TV personalities gathered at the Irish Museum of Modern Art to officially launch the Twenty2Zero campaign, and promote its free online suicide awareness training

Ohana ZERO suicide has partnered with ZSA UK to bring the suicide awareness training to the people across the island of Ireland by empowering them to identify suicidal behaviours, and to support those feeling vulnerable or suffering from mental health problems.

Twenty2Zero aims to end the stigma associated with suicide, encourage people to talk about the issue, and to intervene if loved ones, friends or strangers are believed to be at risk. This free online suicide awareness training can be accessed via their website at www.ohana.ie and it is aimed at people from all walks of life.

Ohana ZERO suicide is launching in the year 2020 with the goal to reach zero suicide. Sports and tv personalities were at the launch to support the initiative. Bernard Jackman, Irish rugby international and ex professional Head Coach; Sarah Torrans, Irish hockey international; Tania Rosser, former Leinster and Irish international rugby player; Brendan Maher, Tipperary hurler; Lauren Magee, Dublin footballer; Alan Quinlan, former Munster and Irish international rugby player, and Peter Finn, Home Rescue builder and TV personality were today at the Irish Museum of Modern Art to officially launch the Twenty2Zero campaign.

Su Carty, a Director of Ohana ZERO suicide, commenting on the announcement said: “Suicide is a preventable death. Our goal is to empower communities and individuals throughout Ireland to help by being alert to the warning signs and helping those who are feeling suicidal to stay safe. Our suicide awareness training, with the simple tagline ‘Show you Care, Ask the Question, Make the Call’, is designed to provide every person with the basic skills that will help to reduce suffering and save lives. By taking this short 20 to 40 minute training we could be just minutes away from zero suicide.”

Actress, writer and comedian Eilish O'Carroll in support of the initiative said: “I am pleased to support this fantastic initiative. Suicide prevention is everybody’s business, both locally and nationally. I can vouch that those taking this training will leave equipped with the tools to engage with those at risk. We hope business leaders and the community in general assist us to raise awareness and help save a life”.

The announcement comes amidst experts’ concerns over isolation, anxiety and other mental health concerns intensified by COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown, reducing people’s social contact with others including family members and friends.

Ohana ZERO suicide is asking people to lend their social media feeds to the cause. The time has come to not only talk about suicide as a public health issue but to start taking action. Ohana ZERO suicide is asking people and organisations to help spread the word about the free suicide prevention training using the hashtags #Twenty2Zero and #OhanaZeroSuicide.

To keep up to date with Ohana ZERO Suicide’s latest news stay tuned to the social media feeds: Instagram:@Ohana_zero_suicide, Facebook: OhanaZEROsuicide, Twitter: @ohanazero and LinkedIn: Ohana Zero Suicide