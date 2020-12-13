Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Warm welcome for progress on Swan Park progress



Cathaoirleach confident work will finish on schedule

Swan Park

Work has commenced on Swan Park in Buncrana.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

There has been a warm welcome for the ongoing refurbishment work at Buncrana's Swan Park.

Devastated in the floods of August 2017, Swan Park is currently being restored to its former glory.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Rena Donaghey said she was “happy” with the progress.

Cllr Donaghey added: “Regarding the upper section of the Park, Westbrook gate to Nelson’s lane gate, Donegal County Council has appointed a contractor to reconstruct the eye of the bridge and all associated walls around the structure.

“Initial works will commence early December. This will involve the removal of debris and plants to prepare the site for major works in January.

“The upper part of the park will remain open over Christmas and the holidays to accommodate public access, however this part of the park will then close in early January, as the temporary [Green] bridge, which is in place needs to be removed to repair the main bridge. This contractor will be on site for five months and after that the Council will then complete the paths and landscaping in the upper section of the Park, work which will take a further two months to complete.

“In terms of the lower section of the Park, Nelson's gate to Castle Bridge, Donegal County Council's direct labour will be in the lower section of the park repairing paths and drainage, from early December. It is intended to have this section accessible to the public in early January,” said Cllr Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey added that additional landscaping would be required in Swan Park come the drier weather.

She said: “However, the public should be able to walk through and enjoy the park. It is great to see the project progressing, given the Covid-19 pandemic and I feel the Council will be close to the initial deadline for completion.”

ENDS

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie