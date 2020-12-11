WEATHER: A look at the forecast for Donegal over the coming days

Friday will see a mix of showers and occasional sunny spells.

Showers will be scattered to start, however a band of more frequent showers will spread from the Atlantic this afternoon. Temperatures will reach 7ºC to 9ºC in a light to moderate southwest breeze, veering northwest later.

Scattered showers will continue tonight but they will mainly become confined to western areas as the night progresses. Donegal will have the mildest weather overnight with temperatures of 6ºC to 8ºC in light to moderate westerly winds.

Saturday will begin with scattered showers, becoming more isolated through the morning. The afternoon will brighten to be mostly dry with long spells of sunshine. Temperatures will reach 6ºC to 8ºC in light to moderate southwesterly winds, easing light and backing southerly through the afternoon.