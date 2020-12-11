Are you from Donegal and unable to travel home to loved ones this Christmas?

Many people from Donegal will spend their first Christmas away from home due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this year.

It has been a strange and, at times, difficult year for many.

While many families put the Christmas tree up early, this year, to get some festive cheer flowing through their homes, there are many others who find the festive period a difficult and lonely time. This is especially true on Christmas day.

So, we at Donegallive.ie decided to enter into the true spirit of Christmas and reach out to those who are living abroad and invite them to send us an uplifting message from abroad. We would love to know where you are and who you are thinking of home, here at home, this Christmas.

Send us your photographs and your videos. We will put your snaps and videos online and we will also use your photos in our print editions.

At times like this we ought to pull together - to help each other and that is what we in Donegallive.ie strive to do.... ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

We really look forward in hearing from you .....Happy Christmas/Nollaig shona