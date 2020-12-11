Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Are you from Donegal and unable to travel home to loved ones this Christmas?

Let us relay your Christmas message this year - it will be our pleasure

Are you from Donegal and unable to travel home to loved ones this Christmas?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Many people from Donegal will spend their first Christmas away from home due to the Covid-19 restrictions, this year. 

It has been a strange and, at times, difficult year for many. 

While many families put the Christmas tree up early, this year, to get some festive cheer flowing through their homes, there are many others who find the festive period a difficult and lonely time. This is especially true on Christmas day. 

So, we at Donegallive.ie decided to enter into the true spirit of Christmas and reach out to those who are living abroad and invite them to send us an uplifting message from abroad. We would love to know where you are and who you are thinking of home, here at home, this Christmas. 

Send us your photographs and your videos. We will put your snaps and videos online and we will also use your photos in our print editions.  

At times like this we ought to pull together - to help each other and that is what we in Donegallive.ie strive to do.... ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine. 

We really look forward in hearing from you .....Happy Christmas/Nollaig shona

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie