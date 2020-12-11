Contact

Respected former Donegal GAA administrator dies - Micheál MacGiolla Easbuic

Kilcar man was a former club secretary, County Board Chairman, Central Council delegate and GAA trustee of Croke Park

Respected former Donegal GAA administrator dies - Michael MacGiolla Easbuic

The late Donegal GAA administrator Micheal MacGiolla Easbuic, who has died

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The death has taken place of Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuic, Largydaughtan, Kilcar.

Fondly known as 'the Chief' his loss will be deeply mourned, as he was one of Donegal's finest ambassador's and great gentlemen

The respected former GAA administrator was both widely known and highly respected throughout the country and was a great advocate of both the Irish language and Irish culture. 

Mícheál attended St. Enda’s in Salthill in Galway and then St Patrick’s College in Dublin, before qualifying as a National School teacher. 

In his late 70s deceased taught in Kilcar. He had a remarkable zest for life and despite a major health issue some 20 years ago, made what many described as a miraculous recovery. Affable and sociable, Micheál was an amazing story teller and font of knowledge across a multitude of subjects. He was also a published author in his native language. 

He was a most able GAA administrator and having served for a number of years as Secretary of the Kilcar GAA club, he later served as Donegal GAA County Board Chairman from 1980-1986. 

He later served as Donegal GAA's Central Council delegate and was also appointed a GAA trustee of Croke Park. 

A playing member of CLG Cill Chartha, he won a Donegal junior football championship medal with them in 1972.  

He was heavily involved in the Gaeltacht competition, Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. 

He is survived by his wife Bernadette, son Gregory, grandchildren, brothers and sister, extended family and very large circle of friends to whom deepest sympathy.

Funeral details have still to be finalised. 

