SULT Music Festival set to go ahead in July 2021

Organisers of the SULT Music Festival in Gaoth Dobhair have confirmed the two day event will go ahead in July.

The festival will take place over the weekend of July 9-10, with the 2020 band line-up confirmed and with some top-class new DJ acts to perform.

A spokesperson for SULT 2021 said: "With positive news on vaccines, we can now plan for a safe festival that will be bigger and better than ever before. After the year we’ve had, we all deserve a party.

"Tickets for SULT 2021 will go on sale, with amazing early bird prices, from Friday, 11th December. You can get yours at www.eventbrite.ie/e/sult- music-festival-tickets- 88691716311 or at any of the physical ticket outlets including Ionad Naomh Phádraig in Dobhar, Teac Jack, Molloy’s Spar Derrybeg, Le Vie Dungloe, Centra Falcarragh.

"Just to remind you, your SULT 2020 ticket will be valid for SULT 2021 so if you bought tickets previously, we hope you’ve kept them safe.

"Keep an eye on our social media pages over the coming few days for competitions and more news on SULT 2021.

"We promised you that the good times would come again; better times with friends, listening to music on the seashore and dancing care-free in the warm Summer breeze. That’s the party that we are now planning for July 2021 and we can’t wait for you all to join us."