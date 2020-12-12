Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

SULT Music Festival set to go ahead in July 2021

Top class bands and DJs to perform in Gaoth Dobhair

SULT Music Festival set to go ahead in July 2021

The SULT Music Festival is to go ahead in July

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Organisers of the SULT Music Festival in Gaoth Dobhair have confirmed the two day event will go ahead in July.

The festival will take place over the weekend of July 9-10, with the 2020 band line-up confirmed and with some top-class new DJ acts to perform.

A spokesperson for SULT 2021 said: "With positive news on vaccines, we can now plan for a safe festival that will be bigger and better than ever before. After the year we’ve had, we all deserve a party.

"Tickets for SULT 2021 will go on sale, with amazing early bird prices, from Friday, 11th December. You can get yours at www.eventbrite.ie/e/sult- music-festival-tickets- 88691716311 or at any of the physical ticket outlets including Ionad Naomh Phádraig in Dobhar, Teac Jack, Molloy’s Spar Derrybeg, Le Vie Dungloe, Centra Falcarragh.

"Just to remind you, your SULT 2020 ticket will be valid for SULT 2021 so if you bought tickets previously, we hope you’ve kept them safe.

"Keep an eye on our social media pages over the coming few days for competitions and more news on SULT 2021.

"We promised you that the good times would come again; better times with friends, listening to music on the seashore and dancing care-free in the warm Summer breeze. That’s the party that we are now planning for July 2021 and we can’t wait for you all to join us."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie