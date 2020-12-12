An evening of festive entertainment in store with the Keep Well Community Christmas Concert

As part of the ‘KEEP WELL’ campaign, the Donegal Local Community Development Committee, together with the Balor Theatre is inviting the public to join them at the ‘Keep Well Community Christmas Concert’ - an evening of festive entertainment which will be broadcast simultaneously by Highland Radio and Ocean FM on Sunday, December 20 after the 7 o’clock news.

Radio na Gaeltachta will broadcast excerpts of the concert during Christmas week and it will also be made available to view on the Healthy Donegal YouTube channel.

The event will be compered by well known comedian Conal Gallen and will feature a host of Donegal talent in an extravaganza of festive and traditional music and song.

The Government Plan for Living with COVID-19: Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 highlights the important role that individual and community resilience will play in contributing to our ongoing response to COVID-19.

The ‘KEEP WELL’ campaign builds on the ‘In this Together’ campaign that happened earlier this year and aims to support people and communities in being resilient through looking after their physical and mental health and wellbeing over the coming months.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Chair of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee said: “People are at the heart of the ‘KEEP WELL’ campaign and Donegal County Council hopes that through the Keep Well Community Christmas Concert people will enjoy a sense of togetherness through a shared experience that will go, in some small way, to bring Christmas cheer to those who are missing their usual community Christmas events by staying at home #TogetherApart”.