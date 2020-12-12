Minister McConalogue visits Killybegs to discuss impact of Brexit on fishing sector

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has visited the crucial port of Killybegs on to discuss the current Brexit state of play with representatives of the fishery sector.

The Minister, who marked his 100th day in the position on 11th December, held a full day of engagements meeting with fishers, various stakeholders and local businesses in advance of an expected outcome on Brexit EU-UK talks.

Minister McConalogue told the sector's representatives that he continues to fight for the sector in the talks between the UK and the EU.

The Minister led discussions on the potential impact on business and local communities of any changes to the status-quo and on development of the Harbour.

Minister McConalogue said: “The port and harbour of Killybegs is an integral part of County Donegal as well as the Irish fishing economy.

"Any deal or no-deal as a result of Brexit free trade agreement talks will have an impact on this economy, and the Government, and I, remain committed to fighting for the best result possible.

"I continue to engage with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to remind him that the interests of our fishery communities needs to be kept front of mind in all aspects of the talks."