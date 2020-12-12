Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

North Inishowen continues to have highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland

518.7 per 100,000 incidence rate recorded in Ireland's most northernly constituency

Coronavirus case confirmed in east of Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

North Inishowen continues to have the highest Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people in Ireland, standing 518.7 per 100,000.

Donegal also continues to be the county with the have the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people, standing at 216.7 per 100,000.

Six new cases were recorded in Donegal as of midnight Friday, December 11.

Meanwhile, nationally the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,123 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, December 11 the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,756* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 124 are men / 122 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 
  • As of 2pm today 185 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie