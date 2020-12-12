North Inishowen continues to have highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland

Contact
North Inishowen continues to have the highest Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people in Ireland, standing 518.7 per 100,000.
Donegal also continues to be the county with the have the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people, standing at 216.7 per 100,000.
Six new cases were recorded in Donegal as of midnight Friday, December 11.
Meanwhile, nationally the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 2,123 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday, December 11 the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,756* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.
“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.
“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.
“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”
