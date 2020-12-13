Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020.

From Met Éireann, the Donegal weather forecast for today is starting off mostly cloudy this morning with further rain, which will be heavy for a time with some local flooding possible.

Rain will clear northeastwards by early afternoon with heavy, possibly thundery showers following. Highest temperatures of 8 in Donegal to 11 degrees in the east with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, strong on coasts.

Tonight there will be widespread heavy showers, or longer spells of rain early tonight, clearing to scattered showers later. Blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees.

Tomorrow, Monday, December 14, will be breezy with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. Highs of 7 or 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

