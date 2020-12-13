Contact

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, December 13, 2020

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

  • Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady
  • Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt
  • Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville
  • Hugh Gallagher, Kilcar
  • Michael Gillespie, Kilcar
  • Benny Mc Guinness, Ballintra
  • Donal Cannon, Church Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.
  • Matilda Ewing, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
  • Joe Devlin, Clydebank and formerly of Carrowen, Burt, County Donegal.
  • Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time)

===

Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt

The death has occurred of Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt.
 
Requiem Mass on Monday, 14th December in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.
 
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are for immediately family only.

Jude's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.
 
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, Donegal c/o any family member.

===

Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has occurred of Willie Doherty, Pennagh, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

His remains are reposing at the home of son Noel and daughter in law Trudy.

Funeral requiem Mass today (Sunday) at 11am in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrae with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

===

Hugh Gallagher, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, Cronasilla, Kilcar.

Removal from his home today (Sunday) at 1pm for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 1.30pm.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family and friends only.

===

Michael Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael Gillespie, Rolagh, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family only.

===

Benny Mc Guinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Benny Mc Guinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra. 

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. 

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, Funeral Director, Laghey, on  086 354 7875.

===

Donal Cannon, Church Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

The death has occurred of Donal Cannon, Church Road, Killybegs, County Donegal. Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 12.30pm to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 1pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Messages of condolence can be left on rip.ie

===

Matilda Ewing, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

The death has occurred of  Matilda Ewing, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Funeral arriving at Stranorlar Presbyterian church tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, for Service of Thanksgiving at 2 pm.

Interment afterwards in Convoy Presbyterian Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family only please.

===

Joe Devlin, Clydebank and formerly of Carrowen, Burt, County Donegal.

The death has taken place in Clydebank of Joe Devlin; Formerly of Carrowen, Burt.

Joe will be missed by his loving wife Sheila, and Children, Sheila, William and Colette and Grandchildren Lewis, Lloyd, Niamh and Ava

Graveside Service in North Dalnottar Cemetery, Glasgow on Tuesday 15th December at 2pm.

Due to government guidelines, service is private to family and close friends only.

===

Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia.

The sudden death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia.

(Pastor Emeritus of Sacred Heart Parish, Wilsonton, Diocese of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia)

Beloved son of the late Pierce Anthony and Maureen, dearly loved brother of Ann, Patrick, Redmond, Mary Frances and Denis. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, his devoted housekeeper Janina, his former parishioners in Australia, Bishop of Toowoomba - Most Rev. Robert McGuckin, his brother priests in the Diocese of Toowoomba and Raphoe, by the parishioners of Stranorlar and Glenfin, neighbours and many friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul

Reposing at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Monday (December 14th) from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (December 15th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Rosary and Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

The interment will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions, the Funeral will be Private to close friends.

===

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad

