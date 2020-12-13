Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 13, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Sadie Freeburn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh, County Donegal

Joe Martin, Cookback Kindrum Fanad

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt

Michael Gillespie, Kilcar

Benny McGuinness, Ballintra

Joe Devlin, Clydebank and formerly of Carrowen, Burt, County Donegal.

Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia

===

Sadie Freeburn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal.

The death has taken place of Sadie Freeburn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh, County Donegal.

Peacefully, at the North West Hospice. Further Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Messages of condolence can be left on rip.ie or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

===

Joe Martin, Cookback Kindrum Fanad.

The death has occured of Joe Martin, Cookback Kindrum Fanad, peacefully in his 100th year at Arás Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his daughters Roisín and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his wife Cattie, his children Margaret, Johnnie, Paula, Gerard, Enda and Karen. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Mark, Fionn, Roisín, Claire, Dan, Sean, Leah, Isobelle, Ellie, Senan, Darragh and Grace, his extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Joe's remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home at 11.40am on Monday, 14th December, for 12 noon Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Arás Uí Dhomhnaill Residents Comfort Fund care of any family member.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

===

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time)

===

Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt.

The death has occurred of Jude Campbell, Moness, Burt.



Requiem Mass on Monday, 14th December in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are for immediately family only.

Jude's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, Donegal c/o any family member.

===

Michael Gillespie, Kilcar.

The death has occurred of Michael Gillespie, Rolagh, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family only.

===

Benny McGuinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

The death has occurred of Benny Mc Guinness, Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, Funeral Director, Laghey, on 086 354 7875.

===

Joe Devlin, Clydebank and formerly of Carrowen, Burt, County Donegal.

The death has taken place in Clydebank of Joe Devlin; Formerly of Carrowen, Burt.

Joe will be missed by his loving wife Sheila, and Children, Sheila, William and Colette and Grandchildren Lewis, Lloyd, Niamh and Ava

Graveside Service in North Dalnottar Cemetery, Glasgow on Tuesday 15th December at 2pm.

Due to government guidelines, service is private to family and close friends only.

===

Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia.

The sudden death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia.

(Pastor Emeritus of Sacred Heart Parish, Wilsonton, Diocese of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia)

Beloved son of the late Pierce Anthony and Maureen, dearly loved brother of Ann, Patrick, Redmond, Mary Frances and Denis. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family, his devoted housekeeper Janina, his former parishioners in Australia, Bishop of Toowoomba - Most Rev. Robert McGuckin, his brother priests in the Diocese of Toowoomba and Raphoe, by the parishioners of Stranorlar and Glenfin, neighbours and many friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul

Reposing at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, on Monday (December 14th) from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (December 15th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Rosary and Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

The interment will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofMaryImmaculateStranorlar/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions, the Funeral will be Private to close friends.

===

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad