Driver in Donegal tests positive for drugs after trying to avoid garda checkpoint

Contact
Donegal gardaí arrest driver who tested positive for drugs
A driver has found to have cocaine and cannabis in their system after they turned away from a garda checkpoint.
Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and the RSA were operating a checkpoint this morning (Monday) when a vehicle was observed turning back.
A roadside drugs test was conducted and the driver of the vehicle tested positive for the presence of cannabis and cocaine.
A warrant was also in force for the driver who was arrested and brought to court.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Su Carty, Director of Ohana ZERO suicide with Sarah Torrans, Tania Rosser, Brendan Maher, Lauren Magee, Alan Quinlan and Peter Finn, at launch of Ohana ZERO suicide’s Twenty2Zero campaign.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.