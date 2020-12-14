Driver in Donegal tests positive for drugs after trying to avoid garda checkpoint

A driver has found to have cocaine and cannabis in their system after they turned away from a garda checkpoint.

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and the RSA were operating a checkpoint this morning (Monday) when a vehicle was observed turning back.

A roadside drugs test was conducted and the driver of the vehicle tested positive for the presence of cannabis and cocaine.

A warrant was also in force for the driver who was arrested and brought to court.