Gardaí pay moving tribute to Garda Gary Mc Loughlin

Garda Gary Mc Loughlin, 24, sadly lost his life in the line of duty
Members of An Garda Síochána in Donegal have posted a moving and touching tribute on social media in respect of Garda Gary Mc Loughlin who sadly lost his life, in the line of duty, eleven years ago today.
Garda Gary McLoughlin,24, from Fenagh, tragically lost his life in the early hours of Monday, December 14, 2009.
The tribute that was posted by his dear friends and colleagues today, reads: "Today, we remember a dear friend and colleague, Garda Gary Mc Loughlin who very sadly lost his life in the line of duty 11 years ago today. Garda Mc Loughlin is never far from the minds of those with whom he served and of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace."
