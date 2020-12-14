Annual Christmas Drink Driving Campaign Launch : Drink/Drug driving dangers need to be taken seriously

Gardaí have launched their annual Christmas Drink Driving campaign which is supported by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG) as part of their ongoing road safety awareness programme.

The message again this Christmas from the gardaí and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is - Never, Ever Drink or Drug Drive.

Drink driving destroys lives, families and communities and as the Christmas period approaches, stark warnings have been issued to road-users about the consequences of drink/drug driving.

The DRSWG is appealing to all motorists to drive responsibly over the Christmas and New Year period as alcohol and drugs continue to be a significant contributory factor in fatal collisions.

“The dangers of drinking and driving are well documented and people should be aware that any amount of alcohol in your system can affect your driving, said Inspector Seamus McGonigle.

He added: "During this Christmas period I would appeal to all drivers not to put their lives and other road user’s lives in danger by drinking or drug driving.

"An Garda Síochána have commenced the Christmas Drink Driving campaign and drivers must also be aware that gardai are now testing drivers for drug use as well. Do not take the risk as the consequences can be tragic, as gardaí and all emergency services personnel witness first hand.”

Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer pointed out that despite numerous campaigns the clear message that drink or drug driving is totally unacceptable does not seem to be registering with motorists.

"The devastation and pain caused by collisions and the effect they have on families and communities is totally avoidable. I would also appeal to passengers, not to take a lift from a driver who has been drinking as by doing so you are putting your life in the hands of a drunk driver.

"Just one drink impairs your driving. This Christmas period will be like no other because of the current health crisis and no family should to have to deal with the horror and devastation of a road traffic collision.

"One second, one wrong decision and it can change yours and everyone’s lives around you forever,” he said.

To date in 2020, 140 people have been killed on Irish roads with 10 people losing their lives here in Donegal.

The DRSWG would like to take this opportunity to wish all road users a Happy and Safe Christmas and New Year.