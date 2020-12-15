Aontú select latest candidate for Donegal County Council election 2023

Donegal Aontú have selected David McDwyer as their new Glenties Electoral Area Representative

The youngest of four brothers from a well-known family in the Glenties area, David's father is a retired builder and part-time farmer and his mother taught music.

“I am delighted have been chosen as the party’s Glenties Electoral Representative. Growing up, politics was always a hot topic around the dinner table as my grandfather was president of the local Fianna Fáil Cumann.

"To this day I hold him high esteem. I admired his willingness to get involved in issues to future-proof his local area and put it on the map. He cared deeply about this locality and I firmly believe that’s where my passion for politics stemmed from.

The new Aontú representative recently gained a BA Honours Degree in International Relations from Dublin City University, a course that consolidated his interest in politics.

Mr McDwyer hit out at what he called Donegal’s neglect by successive Dublin-centric FF/FG governments and laid out his priorities.

“It’s a standing joke that Donegal is the forgotten county. But I’ve come to believe it’s the abandoned county. Like many, I have become frustrated and disillusioned by the current state of Irish politics.

"The government coalition is stumbling through this pandemic, and the storm clouds of Brexit are looming on the horizon, yet our local TDs remain tight-lipped on its worrying effect on Donegal.”

“Every year more and more young people are forced to leave home to carve out a career or further their education – regrettably few return as Donegal offers few prospects.

I was one of thousands who left the county to make a living in Australia. I’m glad to say the pull of beautiful Donegal and its people was far too strong for me to remain Down Under, and there are no words to describe the feeling of coming home.



“Sadly our TDs don’t see this problem as a priority from their insulated Dáil bubble world. I know I’m not alone when I feel we must speak out for the youth of Donegal.

"Voices must be roused against this outrage, where a vast reservoir of our county’s teachers, nurses, doctors, scientists, builders, and not forgetting a talented number of GAA members, has been completed depleted down through the decades, without so much as backward glance from the established political party representatives.

“Also, the cornerstone of rural Ireland has always been the small farmer, and along with my father I’m proud to include myself among their ranks.

"There are certain politicians who want to reduce farmers’ income by reducing herd numbers. Not only that, there is a move by the Department of Agriculture to monopolize farm drugs, thus further raising small farmers’ costs. How on earth can farmers survive this constant stress, pressure and cutbacks in product output?

“My passion is Donegal. It is my intention to fight alongside the people of this county to reverse the lack of amenities, investment and infrastructure, all of which have taken their toll. And I would like the opportunity to be part of the solution to the many problems Donegal faces.

“However, it’s not about me – it’s all about promoting Aontú’s message of life, Irish unity and economic justice, it’s about representing the people of Donegal on the ground struggling with the daily grind, and it’s about putting truth and honesty into Irish politics,” he said.

The prospective candidate for the 2023 council elections added: “What Aontú has achieved since its launch has been phenomenal. Our popularity is soaring. In a little over 18 months we have come from a zero base to compete with the likes of Labour and government coalition party, the Greens, in a recent national poll.” (Ireland Thinks Poll - Mail on Sunday 29/11/2020: Aontu, Labour, Greens on 4%; Solidarity/PBP 2%)

“I strongly believe, as Ireland’s fastest growing grassroots-led party, Aontú can only flourish in Donegal. Aontú doesn’t stick its finger in the air to find out which way the breeze is blowing - we are a political party looking to battle against the prevailing political winds of the time.” he said.