Childline here for every child in Donegal this Christmas

Childline volunteers across Ireland are preparing to receive up to 900 calls, texts and online contacts from children and young people in Donegal and all over Ireland this Christmas Day and every day of the Christmas holiday period.

The 24-hour listening service will remain available to every child and young person in Donegal and across Ireland who would like support in relation to any issue which may be on their mind.

In a year when children and young people have needed Childline more than ever, several vital fundraising activities on which the service depends have not been able to take place. This includes the organisation’s annual Christmas Holly campaign and bucket collections.

National Childline Manager Emma McCluskey said: “Childline is always here for every child and young person in Donegal and all over Ireland, no matter what. Children and young people can contact Childline for free and in confidence and they won’t be judged or told what to do. Instead, Childline volunteers are here to listen, to support, to empower and to help children and young people to build resilience so they can cope with whatever challenges might come their way.

“Never before has a year posed so many challenges to children and young people. As soon as Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced in March, demand for our services surged. It very quickly became clear that issues including mental health difficulties, anxiety, self-harm, bullying, loneliness, abuse, violence and neglect do not stop in a pandemic. If anything, they are experienced all the more intensely. In recent months, more children and young people have been turning to Childline online. They may not feel comfortable having their conversation overheard at home.

“Childline relies heavily on public generosity to help keep us here for every child and young person 24 hours a day. We depend on donations for over 90 per cent of the funding which keeps us listening. Unfortunately, many of the important fundraising activities on which we depend each year cannot take place this Christmas. We are in vital need of public support.

“As Christmas Day is one of the busiest days of the year at Childline, we know that the magic of the season does not reach every home. Many children and young people’s Christmas wish lists are not filled with toys. Yet, even when other services are not available, every child and young person can always reach Childline – with thanks to your support.

“We have always been fortunate to receive significant generosity from the people of Donegal and are extremely grateful for this. Every euro raised goes to help ensure our volunteers are always here and ready to support every child or young person – whether they are going through their darkest hour, or simply wish to talk. Individuals can help to support Childline this Christmas by visiting www.ispcc.ie/christmas.”

Childline is here for every child and young person, every day and night – including Christmas Day.

The service can be reached in the following ways:

Call: 1800 66 66 66

Chat online: Childline.ie

Text: 50101