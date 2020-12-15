Gardaí seek information following the theft of a tractor and trailer in  Dungloe

Milford gardaí are investigating an incident relating to a tractor and trailer being stolen from a property in Dungloe.

The burglary is reported to have happened, at some stage, between Saturday, December 5 at midday and Saturday, December 12 at 3.30pm.

The lock was cut on the entrance gate to the property and the lock on the shed adjoining the house was also cut.

A tractor, 78 DL 166, a red Massey Ferguson and a trailer which was attached were stolen from the shed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed the removal of the tractor and trailer from the property or to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident or the current location of the tractor to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

If anyone was in that area and had a dash cam and they believe that they may have captured the tractor and trailer on it, gardai would like to hear from them also.