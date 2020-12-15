Gardaí seek information after item was stolen from parked car in the Twin Towns area

Contact
File photo
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after an item was stolen from a parked car in the Twin Towns area at the weekend.
Read also: Letterkenny town mournes the loss of one of it's much-loved characters - Jim Mc Glynn
The incident occurred on Sunday, December 13 at Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar.
The injured party parked their car in the carpark between 10.15pm and 11.15pm.
Read also: UPDATE: Gardaí seek information from the public following attempted overnight break-in at filling station
They left a black Galaxy Samsung A6 phone in the car. That phone was stolen from that car during the course of an hour.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Dave Webster receives the Player of the Year award from Nigel Hegarty of the Harps 54 Crew Supporters Club PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
KFO has expressed a note of caution ahead of the annual meeting of the Council of Fisheries Ministers
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.