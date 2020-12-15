Gardaí seek information after item was stolen from parked car in the Twin Towns area

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after an item was stolen from a parked car in the Twin Towns area at the weekend.

Read also: Letterkenny town mournes the loss of one of it's much-loved characters - Jim Mc Glynn

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 13 at Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar.

The injured party parked their car in the carpark between 10.15pm and 11.15pm.

Read also: UPDATE: Gardaí seek information from the public following attempted overnight break-in at filling station

They left a black Galaxy Samsung A6 phone in the car. That phone was stolen from that car during the course of an hour.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100