Gardaí renew their appeal for information following alleged sexual assault in Ballybofey in October

Gardaí investigation alleged sexual assault seek information
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation to their investigations into an alleged sexual assault which occurred in Ballybofey last October.
The woman who was taking a short-cut near the Glenview estate in Ballybofey at 8:30pm on Saturday, October 17 when the alleged assault took place.
Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of the Donegal Road in Ballybofey or in the Glenview estate area that night and who may have observed anybody in the area to alert gardaí in
Letterkenny.
If anyone was in that area, particularly on the part of the Donegal Road near the Glenview
estate between 8pm and 9pm and had a dash cam gardaí would also appreciate if they would make gardaí aware so we can view the footage.
Enquiries are ongoing and any information would be appreciated.
Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074 91 67100 or the confidential line may be contacted
on 1800 666 111.
