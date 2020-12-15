Four suspects arrested in relation to attempted break-in of service station in Donegal

Four people have been arrested in Donegal town in connection with an attempted break-in at a service station on the outskirts of Letterkenny in the early hours of this morning.

Searches were being carried out in the Glenties area earlier today, Monday, after a car believed to have been involved in the burglary was found crashed in the area.

Shortly after 1pm, after a pursuit, four people were arrested by gardaí near Donegal town.

Garda sources say that the four suspects are currently being detained for questioning.