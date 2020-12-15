Donegal's first major traditional Irish event of 2021 causing a worldwide stir

An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny has announced the first headline act for Letterkenny Trad Week 2021, and it’s already causing a stir across the world!

The first five bookings made for Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Friends have come from America, Germany and England.

In this special show, which will be livestreamed from the stage in An Grianán Theatre on Sunday, January 24, Altan star Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will be joined by guests including Manus Lunny and the Harrigan family.

Mairéad will curate the evening with the help of friends and colleagues who will join her to showcase some of her original music pieces which she has composed over the years for her band Altan, for Coirm/ Ceol na Coille Fáilte an Earraigh (2018) and for her own solo album Imeall (2009)

Mairéad has been commissioned by the director of An Grianán, Patricia McBride, to compose new music for the event.

Other new music which is expected to be heard include ‘An Grianstad/ The Halting Sun’ (2020) commissioned by The Rolling Wave RTÉ Radio 1 / ITMA, ‘Scread na Bealtaine’ (2020) commissioned by Earagail Arts Festival, and on the night she will debut her new suite Ré an t-Solais….The Era of Light, inspired by the hope of a new era after the intensity of the pandemic lockdown of 2020.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the night will be streamed online, and part of the proceeds of the online tickets going towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Donegal Hospice.

Tickets for the livestream, which cost €10 per household, can be bought at angrianan.com

Letterkenny Trad Week is a collaboration between An Grianán Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny and is now in its 7th year.