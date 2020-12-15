Contact

Letterkenny University Hospital’s Pharmacy Team advise ‘Know, Check, Ask’

Chief Pharmacist reminds the public to ‘Know, Check, Ask’ when it comes to managing their medication

Colm Devine, chief pharmacist at Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Pharmacy team in Letterkenny University Hospital are reminding the public to ‘Know, Check, Ask’ when it comes to managing their medication.

They are asking the public to:

- Know your medicines and keep a list, bringing it to appointments and if admitted to hospital

- Check that you are using the right medicine the right way

- Ask your healthcare professional if you’re unsure


Commenting Colm Devine, chief pharmacist at the hospital said we all have a role to play in ensuring medication safety.

"It is important that anyone taking medication checks to ensure that they are using it in the right way and if they are unsure, they should ask a health professional.

“It is also really important that people keep a list of their medications and if they are admitted to hospital that they bring it with them. It helps us help you, by ensuring you continue to receive all medications you are on. Patients should check with their pharmacist or doctor if they have any questions about their medication.

“As we approach the Christmas period, it is also important that people ensure that they have filled their prescriptions to ensure they have the medications they need,” he said.

Video link: Chief pharmacist, Colm Devine with medication safety advice for patients:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qSUCeb4H-c

