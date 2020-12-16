Donegal company secures €4m deal with Lidl

A Carrick seafood processing company has announced a new supply deal worth €4 million for Irish and European markets with supermarket chain, Lidl Ireland.

The deal will see 670 tonnes of Irish whole crab, crab claws, langoustines, bulot and velvet crab exported to mainland Europe and stocked in more than 3,250 Lidl stores in Spain, Portugal, France, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Romania and Sweden as part of their 2020 Christmas offering.

Errigal Bay is Ireland's largest processor of wild Atlantic shellfish with more than 50 years' experience in the industry.

It is also Ireland's largest processor of wild Atlantic Shellfish, exporting a range of premium quality seafood products, including crab, scallop, whelk, prawns, langoustine and lobster from their processing facilities in Donegal and Wexford.

As a certified member of Origin Green, the world's first national sustainability programme, Errigal Bay prides itself on delivering the highest quality product, with more than 200 employed locally at their processing facilities.

The partnership with Lidl allows for continued commitment to long-term environmental sustainability, with all products caught and packaged close to source, within reach of their fisherman partners and Atlantic coastal waters.

Liam Young, CEO of Errigal Bay said Lidl Ireland has been a dedicated partner of Errigal Bay for 13 years now.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to grow and expand our partnership, entering into Lidl markets across Europe for the Christmas period and to increase our footprint in the Irish store network also.

"This commitment will allow us to continue to strengthen and grow our employee numbers in rural communities that need investment and employment.

“Lidl has been a great partner for us and has helped us grow our European export markets, and we're looking forward to working with them more closely in the months and years ahead.”

Speaking on the new deal with Errigal Bay, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said it has been a challenging year for the seafood sector. “However deals such as this supports and helps sustain our local fishing communities and partners.

“It is heartening that local Donegal companies who provide quality Irish seafood products earn further opportunities that allow their resources and communities to continue to develop and prosper,” he said.