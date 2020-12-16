Introduction of new offences to the Garda adult cautioning scheme

The Adult Cautioning Scheme was introduced to Gardai in 2006 having been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.



They have collaborated with the Director of Public Prosecutions and an expansion of the Adult Cautioning Scheme to include four additional offences has now been approved:

1. Offences contrary to Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Trespass in a manner likely to cause fear).

2. Offences under Section 21 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 (Control of access to certain events).

3. Offences under Section 3 of the Casual Trading Act 1995 (Casual trading without a licence or contrary to the terms of the licence).

4. Offences under Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 (Simple possession). This will relate to the possession of cannabis and cannabis resin only. No other controlled drugs are permitted under the Adult Cautioning Scheme.

An Adult Caution for any of these four offences can only be considered in respect of an offence committed on or after the 14th December 2020 and cannot be applied retrospectively.

Gardai say they will continue to work closely with the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to all elements of the Adult Cautioning Scheme.