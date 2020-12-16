Contact

Parishioners left disappointed as Christmas Mass tickets snapped up

Two-hour queue for Mass tickets

St Mary's Church, Buncrana

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Many people in Buncrana have been left disappointed having failed to obtain the tickets required to attend Masses over Christmas.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on the number of people permitted to attend Mass, parishioners were asked to ring or go to the parish office to book tickets for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Masses.

One disappointed parishioner told Inish Times there was “a big demand for tickets, which was good to see”.

They said: “There was an up to two hour waiting time at the parish office for tickets. I thought it would be a matter of just going down to the office and booking tickets.

"I thought I would be in and out in five minutes. However, the tickets were fully gone, so many people are disappointed.”

Speaking to the Inish Times, Fr Francis Bradley PP said: “As well as the inevitable difficulty which not being able to cater to everyone's needs this year brings, there is a bounce to be found in how people, and especially families, want to be at Mass for Christmas.

“All you keep hearing is that Christmas is not Christmas without Mass. It is the best Christmas present of all to see people back in our churches.

“We all need God’s help and protection at this time. That's the heart of the Christmas story.”

All of the Christmas Masses in Buncrana Parish can be viewed online by clicking: www.churchservices.tv and selecting the church required.

