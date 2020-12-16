Helicopter service approved for Donegal's largest island

The Health Service Executive today announced that they have awarded the new contract for the helicopter service to Tory Island, to Executive Helicopters Ltd.

The HSE has a long standing arrangement in place to provide a helicopter service for transporting the GP, public health nurse and other HSE primary care staff to the island for planned healthcare provision.

This requirement will now be met by Executive Helicopters Ltd . A licensed holder operating for over 23 years, the company has along track record for its safety, reliability, discretion and customer service.

The new contract will come into effect from January 1 2021. The helicopter will be stationed at Falcarragh. The HSE prioritised Tory Island in ensuring minimum disruption to services following the UK's exit from the European Union.

John Hayes, chief officer, Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan & Sligo) stated: "Tory Island is Ireland's most remote inhabited island, with a population of approximately 150 people.

"As an island, its remoteness presents daily challenges not just for the inhabitants, but for the HSE in its ability to deliver quality health services to the island population. We are fully committed to continually rising to the challenge and serving the health needs of the residents of Tory Island," said Mr Hayes.

He added:"We are delighted that Executive Helicopters Ltd will enable the continued provision of planned healthcare to the residents. and we look forward to working with them to provide this essential service ".