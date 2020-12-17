Minister visits Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC)

The ISPCA was delighted to welcome the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to its Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) recently, to see first-hand the incredible work being carried out at the centre, caring for the many vulnerable animals that we rescue from the most appalling situations.

ISPCA CEO Dr Andrew Kelly said: “The ISPCA welcomes the increase in funding for 2021 and thanks Minister Charlie McConalogue and his department for their commitment in improving animal welfare. Without financial support, the ISPCA would not be able to continue its vital work caring for Ireland’s most cruelly treated, neglected and abused animals.

"The ISPCA will continue to work with the Minister and his officials to ensure that animal welfare standards are as strong as possible and that the Animal Health and Welfare Act is robustly enforced. We will also work with the Minister and his officials to ensure that the Animal Welfare commitments included in the Programme for Government are delivered during the course of this government”.

The ISPCA is Ireland’s national animal welfare charity which means, we are at the forefront of animal welfare with nine authorised officers covering 17 counties.

Since the introduction of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 (AHWA), the ISPCA has handled 98,854 calls have been received to our dedicated National Animal Cruelty Helpline since 2014. 21,249 investigations has been carried out by ISPCA Authorised Officers; 6,070 animals have been seized or surrendered and taken to the ISPCA care and 78 court cases have been successfully resolved in court.

Dr Kelly added: “There are many areas in Ireland we are currently unable to reach so we need to expand our Inspectorate service and to also develop our animal accommodation facilities to enable us to take in the volume of vulnerable animals that our Inspectors may need to remove from horrific situations.

"We can do more if we have the resources and with this extra funding, it will help us to plan and continue our vital work caring for Ireland’s most cruelly treated, neglected and abused animals.”

The ISPCA would like to thank Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue and his department for the ex-gratia grants which have been announced yesterday.