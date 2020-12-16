Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Garda inspector retires from the force - a dedicated officer, mentor and gentleman

Garda inspector retires from the force - a dedicated officer, mentor and gentleman

Inspector Denis Joyce (right) with Sergeant Oliver Devaney

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Inspector Denis Joyce has retired from An Garda Síochana after 38½ years in the force.

A native of Castlebar in Co Mayo, the inspector has been in the Donegal division for the last 12 years.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said: “Denis has been a very valuable member of the management team. His values were very much apparent in every decision that he made.”

The chief superintendent said Inspector Joyce always provided great advice to younger members as well as mentoring those coming through the ranks to more senior positions.

“He will be missed by all who worked with him,” said Chief Superintendent Ginn. 

“I wish him, his wife Noreen and his family good health and happiness into the future. 

“I hope that Denis will always remain a friend to this great organisation, An Garda Síochana.”

Although he officially finishes on Friday, Inspector Joyce worked his last day on Monday.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney paid tribute to the outgoing inspector, saying: “Denis was always a gentleman in every regard to work with over the years. He was a very approachable and pleasant man to deal with at all times. 

“I thank him for his contribution to policing in south Donegal over the last decade. 

“I would like to wish him health and happiness in the next chapter of his life. He is a young, fit man and I am sure that he will be more than able to put his many talents to good use, starting no doubt with shouting for Mayo in the All-Ireland this weekend!”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie