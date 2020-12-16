Garda inspector retires from the force - a dedicated officer, mentor and gentleman

Inspector Denis Joyce has retired from An Garda Síochana after 38½ years in the force.

A native of Castlebar in Co Mayo, the inspector has been in the Donegal division for the last 12 years.

Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn said: “Denis has been a very valuable member of the management team. His values were very much apparent in every decision that he made.”

The chief superintendent said Inspector Joyce always provided great advice to younger members as well as mentoring those coming through the ranks to more senior positions.

“He will be missed by all who worked with him,” said Chief Superintendent Ginn.

“I wish him, his wife Noreen and his family good health and happiness into the future.

“I hope that Denis will always remain a friend to this great organisation, An Garda Síochana.”

Although he officially finishes on Friday, Inspector Joyce worked his last day on Monday.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney paid tribute to the outgoing inspector, saying: “Denis was always a gentleman in every regard to work with over the years. He was a very approachable and pleasant man to deal with at all times.

“I thank him for his contribution to policing in south Donegal over the last decade.

“I would like to wish him health and happiness in the next chapter of his life. He is a young, fit man and I am sure that he will be more than able to put his many talents to good use, starting no doubt with shouting for Mayo in the All-Ireland this weekend!”