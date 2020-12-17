Weather Forecast - See what's in store for Donegal over the next few days

Contact
Winter sun at Lough Eske
Thursday will get off to a mild start with bright, sunny spells and some scattered showers.
Cloud will increase towards lunchtime, bringing rain by lunchtime. Showers will turn heavy at times.
Temperatures will range from 7ºC to 11ºC in fresh to strong southerly winds.
Rain will clear for a time overnight but will return by early morning. It will remain mild throughout the night in temperatures of 7ºC to 10ºC in strengthening westerly winds.
Rain will move eastwards through Friday, easing to scattered showers by evening. It will be fresh and gusty with southerly winds and highest afternoon temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC.
