PUP payments in Donegal show some Christmas cheer as numbers drop

How long it will last, we simply do not know but there was some Christmas cheer for those in Donegal this week, with the news that the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment payment was 1,384 less than it was last week.

It is the second week running that the numbers have fallen, but last week was a much less significant drop of just 65.

On December 8, the figure went down by just 65, dropping down from 12,440 down to 12,375.

This week, the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment benefit stood at 10,991.

At its peak the benefit payment was being received by 22,700 people in the county.

The New Year and early 2021 figures will be largely dependent on the Donegal Christmas Covid numbers and any new lockdown levels implemented.

Other factors may include the rate of distribution of any vaccine that will affect the Covid tranmission rate here, when approved by the European Medicines Board.

Last evening, it was confirmed that Donegal registered another 53 Covid-19 cases and has a transmission rate of 245.6 per 100,000 of the population.