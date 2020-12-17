Report finds 2019 performance of Donegal County Council was mixed

A report by the independent watchdog of local government has revealed the performance of Donegal County Council in 2019 across eleven areas.

The annual report, by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), found the council delivered mixed results in a range of areas including housing, the environment and financial management.

Some of the key findings in the report include:

Housing: Donegal County Council owned 4,844 social housing dwellings at end of 2019 with 3.66% vacant. The average time for rehousing in vacant properties was 38 weeks.



Finance: The level of collection of commercial rates was 76% and the level of housing loans collection was 67%.



Environment: 29% of the council’s area is unpolluted or litter-free while energy savings made since 2009 is 18%.



Fire service: Attendance at the scene in respect of fire within 10 minutes was 30%, and 53% within 20 minutes.



Public Libraries: There was an average of 2.38 visits per head of population and 307,543 items issued to library borrowers in 2019.



Commenting on the publication of the report, chairman of NOAC, Michael McCarthy, said this report highlights some of the important work local authorities carry out each year.

"We would encourage all local authorities and public representatives to review the report to learn ways they can continue to help local communities thrive. Local government plays in an important role in people’s lives and as we look beyond the pandemic, NOAC is looking forward to working with all stakeholders to build on this work.”

The NOAC uses 39 indicators across eleven areas to measure local authority performance. The data is submitted by the local authorities and other State and regulatory bodies.